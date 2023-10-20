‘The Blind Experience’ sheds light on struggles of the blind and visually impaired

ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Orlando received a better understanding this week of the challenges faced by people who are blind and visually impaired.

They gathered Thursday at and event called “The Blind Experience.”

Organizers said the event is designed to help call for more accessibility.

Tom Babcock likes a good conversation like most people. However, unlike most, he can’t see who is talking about to.

“I miss looking at people’s faces and seeing their reactions. But now I’ve learned to hear them,” Babcock said.

Babcock lost his vision six years ago. He said he misses the simple things in life that he took for granted.

“I really miss driving. I really miss being able to get up and go when I want to,” Babcock said.

In honor of Blind Americans Equality Day, community and city officials gathered at Lighthouse Central Florida. The organization is the only nationally accredited nonprofit offering a comprehensive range of vision-specific rehabilitation services in Central Florida.

It highlighted pedestrian safety for all people. and the importance of keeping an eye out for those walking with a white cane.

They also spotlighted the need for more public transportation options for the visually impaired.

