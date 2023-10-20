Walt Disney World to reopen Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park next month

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced Friday that it plans to reopen Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park next month.

Officials said Blizzard Beach will reopen to the public on Nov. 6 after closing for refurbishments.

Disney says guests will find several new features at the park when they return.

Officials said the entire waterpark will now have heated water running through every attraction.

There will also be special holiday theming including a chance to meet “Santa in his tropical best,” officials said.

The attraction will also offer new food and beverage options including S’mores Churros and Banana Split Churros.

Parkgoers can also buy a new “Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass,” which gives guests continuing visits to the water park for $79, until May 24, 2024.

More information about Disney’s Blizzard Beach can be found here.

