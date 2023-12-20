Blue Angels fly into Central Florida ahead of their upcoming tour

SANFORD, Fla. — The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s precision flying team is bringing its brand of high acceleration, tight turns and even tighter formation to Central Florida next year.

Ahead of their upcoming tour, two of the Blue Angels pilots arrived at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Tuesday to arrange for their first stop of the Air Dot Tour.

Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught and Lieutenant Connor O’Donnell were in town touring the area before the rest of the Blue Angels arrive.

They told Channel 9 that they are excited for this year’s show.

“We’ll bring our C-130 Super Hercules affectionately known as Fat Albert. They’ll open the show. And then following that our one through six pilots flying via the diamond, and then our two solo pilots,” O’Donnell said.

The Blue Angels fly the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet

The Air Dot tour will start next April at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

