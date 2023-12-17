Local artist creates award-winning mosaic mural in Orange County Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local artist transformed a wall of concrete block in Orlando into a lush portrayal of Florida greenery, flowers, and wildlife.

In 2020, artist Cherie Bosela was awarded a public art commission through the Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs Office to create a mosaic mural that captured the unique and beautiful fauna and flora of Central Florida.

“When Orange County put its entry call out and included the description of the park and where it was located, I immediately saw the artwork in my mind and knew what I wanted to do,” said Bosela, owner of Lunar Mosaic Arts. “I was drawn to create native plant species and the Sandhill Crane, one of my favorite birds.”

Her piece, Natural Florida, which took eight months to complete and was created out of handmade, hand-glazed tiles, transformed a wall at Bomberos Field Park in Orlando into a mural showcasing beautiful Florida plants and Sandhill Cranes.

“While I was installing the tiles, I heard this purring noise behind me, and I turned around to find two Sandhill Cranes standing right there,” said Bosela. “I swear they knew I was creating a mural with them in it and wanted to welcome me to the park. It was so funny and so cool.”

“As an artist, I’m motivated by the need to create,” she said, “and with public art, it has a home where it’s going to be for a while, so it has some lasting value for the community.”

