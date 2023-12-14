The Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest - FESTN4 – returns, announces 2024 lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Fringe announced the lineup for its recurring 4-day winter festival FESTN4 - formerly known as Winter Mini-Fest.

FESTN4 bridges the gap for Orlando Fringe’s annual May festival’s patrons, offering a reduced, more-contained Fringe experience in one centralized location, according to a news release.

The winter festival features more than 20 shows available for patrons over four consecutive days, with many offering two to three performances.

Some of this year’s performances include popular works from past festivals, new works from well-received Fringe artists and brand-new shows from the national and international Fringe circuit.

“We are thrilled to grow closer to FESTN4 and announce our amazing show lineup that we proudly curate,” says Festival Producer Tempestt Halstead. “From re-introducing fan favorites and highlighting award-winning performances scouted from other Fringe Festivals to welcoming new voices that embody the true spirit of Fringe, FESTN4 is a great introduction to first-time Fringe-goers to get a taste of the magic of Fringe and get excited for our incredible May Festival. We look forward to seeing our arts loving community near and far come together next month at Fringe ArtSpace for FESTN4!”

FESTN4 will also bring back Fringe favorites: Fringe AfterDark: WTF(ringe) Cabaret, a Fringe produced late night show; FESTN4 KIDS, Orlando Fringe for kids and families that will be performed on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

FESTN4 is returning to Fringe ArtSpace between Jan. 11-14, 2024.

For a complete list of shows and ticket information, CLICK HERE.

