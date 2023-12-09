99-year-old woman travels to participate in 26th annual Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a very busy day for thousands of people at SeaWorld Saturday morning.

Runners showed up early for the 26th annual Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run.

The event supports the AdventHealth for Children’s Pediatric Cancer Program.

More than 3,000 runners and walkers made their way through a holiday-themed course with Channel 9′s own Greg Warmoth there to cheer them on.

This year’s participants included 99-year-old Grace Nolan and her family. Nolan says they traveled thousands of miles to participate.

“This is a very special event for me to come down to your race,” Nolan said. “I’m so happy to be here. I’ll be back next year and I’ll be 100 years old.”

Nolan says she trained all year for the event.

Participants in the Reindeer Run were also invited to bring a donation with them to support Toys for Tots.

