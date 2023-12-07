Greg Warmoth helps runners lace up for annual ‘Reindeer Run’ to support local families

ORLANDO, Fla. — Runners and walkers will unite this weekend for the annual Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run.

This is the 26th year for the event at SeaWorld, which raises money for AdventHealth for Children.

It’s a three-mile run or walk through the beautifully decorated theme park.

Watch: Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run helps fund research and support for families fighting cancer

The event is more than just a nice jog through SeaWorld, it’s also a way to help kids who are fighting for their lives.

People can also bring a donation to support Toys for Tots at the event.

Watch: WFTV to host Santa Saturday event to support Toys for Tots on Dec. 9

The Reindeer Run kicks off Saturday at 7:15 a.m.

More information on Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group