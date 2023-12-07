Greg Warmoth helps runners lace up for annual ‘Reindeer Run’ to support local families

ORLANDO, Fla. — Runners and walkers will unite this weekend for the annual Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run.
This is the 26th year for the event at SeaWorld, which raises money for AdventHealth for Children.
It’s a three-mile run or walk through the beautifully decorated theme park.
The event is more than just a nice jog through SeaWorld, it’s also a way to help kids who are fighting for their lives.
People can also bring a donation to support Toys for Tots at the event.
The Reindeer Run kicks off Saturday at 7:15 a.m.
More information on Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run can be found here.
