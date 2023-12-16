Saturday: Watch the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday, two teams will face off in Atlanta, Ga., for the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl.

The Howard Bison will take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Howard (6-5) beat Morgan State (14-7) to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship.

Florida A&M (11-1) had a 35-14 win over Prairie View A&M in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship.

Florida A&M has not appeared in a postseason bowl game since 1995; Howard has not been in a bowl since 1996.

