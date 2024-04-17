Blue Angles to headline 2024 Orlando Air Show

SANFORD, Fla. — The iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels are set to headline the 2024 Orlando Air Show this weekend.

The Orlando stop for the 2024 Air Dot Show Tour will take place at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

The Blue Angels, F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo Team will be a big part of the action for aviation fans.

Other notable aircraft planning to take flight at the event includes, WW-II B-25 Bomber ‘Panchito,” a Quick Silver p-51D Mustang and KC-135 Stratotanker.

Guests will also get a close-up look on the ground of a C-5M Super Galaxy, F-18 Super Hornet and a T-28 Trojan.

