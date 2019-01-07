Body found in backyard of Florida home might be connected to triple homicide

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A body that was found in the backyard of a Port Richey home might be connected to a triple homicide, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
The body was found in the backyard of a home on Norwood Avenue Sunday as part of an investigation connected to the killings of Richard Ivancic, 71, Laura Ivancic, 59, and their son, Nicholas Ivancic, 25, authorities said. Three dogs were also found dead.
The Ivancics’ bodies were found on New Year’s Day at a Tarpon Springs home on Juanita Way, authorities said.
The Ivancics’ daughter, Jamie Ivancic, 21, was missing under "suspicious circumstances," detectives said. Investigators said they believe she was a victim of foul play.
Jamie Ivancic’s husband, Shelby Svensen, also known as Shelby John Nealy, was arrested last week in Ohio after they caught him with a car stolen from the Tarpon Springs home.
The identity of the body found in Port Richey has not been released.
