Body found in burned car in Disney mini-golf parking lot, officials say

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A body was found in a burned car in the parking lot of a mini-golf course at Walt Disney World Saturday morning, officials said.
Orange County deputies began investigating the body in the Fantasia Gardens mini-golf course parking lot on Epcot Resorts Boulevard around 4 a.m. after the Reedy Creek Fire Department called for assistance, according to dispatch logs.
Once firefighters extinguished the car, officials found a body inside, officials said.
Officials did not identify the body or the vehicle’s owner.
The fire marshal, homicide detectives and Sector 6 Investigators are on scene conducting an investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is still active.
