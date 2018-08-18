  • Body found in burned car in Disney mini-golf parking lot, officials say

    By: Chip Skambis , Ty Russell

    BAY LAKE, Fla. - A body was found in a burned car in the parking lot of a mini-golf course at Walt Disney World Saturday morning, officials said. 

    Orange County deputies began investigating the body in the Fantasia Gardens mini-golf course parking lot on Epcot Resorts Boulevard around 4 a.m. after the Reedy Creek Fire Department called for assistance, according to dispatch logs. 

    Once firefighters extinguished the car, officials found a body inside, officials said. 

    Officials did not identify the body or the vehicle’s owner.

    The fire marshal, homicide detectives and Sector 6 Investigators are on scene conducting an investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

    The investigation is still active. 

