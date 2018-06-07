Body found lying in the street near Camping World Stadium

Orlando police are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in the middle of the road.
OPD said a man's body was found shortly before midnight Wednesday in the middle of Bentley Street, which is just off North Tampa Avenue close to Camping World Stadium.
Police said suspects fled the scene but later turned themselves in. Investigators did not say how many suspects there are.
Police also did not say if they are searching for other suspects.
The victim has not been identified.
Location of the homicide investigation:
