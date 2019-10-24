Body found on side of residential road near Rockledge, deputies investigating

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are investigating after a body was found on the side of a residential road near Rockledge Thursday morning.
The body, which has not been identified, was found near the intersection of Sharon Lane and Shepard Drive.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Investigators combed the area for hours Thursday morning, searching the road and a nearby canal for clues.
Channel 9 is reaching out to deputies to find out the circumstances of the person’s death and their identity.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}