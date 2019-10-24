  • Body found on side of residential road near Rockledge, deputies investigating

    By: Sarah Wilson , Steve Barrett

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are investigating after a body was found on the side of a residential road near Rockledge Thursday morning.

    The body, which has not been identified, was found near the intersection of Sharon Lane and Shepard Drive.

    Investigators combed the area for hours Thursday morning, searching the road and a nearby canal for clues.

    Channel 9 is reaching out to deputies to find out the circumstances of the person’s death and their identity.

