Boeing workers to vote on wage deal that could end weeks-long strike

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tentative deal has been reached to end a weeks-long strike at Boeing.

The International Association of Machinists announced the deal to its 33,000 striking members.

The union says the offer would increase wages by 35% over the four-year life of the contract.

It also includes a $7,000 signing bonus and an increase in company contributions to 401k plans.

A vote to ratify the contract is set for Wednesday.

