Boil water advisory issued for some Poinciana Village residents

POINCIANA, Fla. — Some Poinciana residents are being asked to boil their tap water before consuming it.

The Toho Water Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents of Poinciana Village 7.

Those customers are located within the following areas:

Lake Marion Creek Drive

Pine Street

Hemlock Avenue

Marigold Avenue

Boil water advisory map Residents of Poinciana Village 7 are impacted, Toho Water Authority said. (Toho Water Authority)

Toho issued the advisory after a power outage at its water treatment facility Tuesday.

Officials are asking affected customers to boil their water for one minute before consuming it.

This includes water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

Customers may also use bottled water as an alternative.

Water used for laundry or showering does not need to be boiled, officials said.

The precautionary boil water advisory will stay in effect until it’s lifted by Toho Water Authority.

For more information, customers can call Toho’s service center at 407-944-5000.

