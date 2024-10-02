FHP: 2 dead in traffic crash near Malabar

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash in south Brevard County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash along Malabar Road at Marie Street involved two vehicles.

Troopers responded around 2:30 a.m. and closed the roadway for their investigation.

FHP said both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Malabar Road when one rear-ended the other.

Investigators said both occupants in the vehicle that was hit from behind died at the crash site.

Troopers are working to identify those two people, as they were not carrying identification, FHP said.

As of 6 a.m., the roadway remained closed for the crash investigation.

