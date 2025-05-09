Winter Park students complete six-week swim lessons during National Water Safety Month

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Cady Way pool provides free swimming lessons for children in Winter Park during National Water Safety Month, offering children an excellent opportunity to learn a vital skill in a safe and supportive environment.

Florida loses more children under the age of five to drowning than any other state in the nation.

On Friday, sixty kids from Brookshire Elementary School proudly graduated from a six-week program.

National Water Safety Month in Winter Park Winter Park students finish six week swim lessons during National Water Safety Month (Thomas Durdin/Cady Way pool)

“She loves the pool. She loves swimming,” Megan McKenna’s daughter was one of kids. “I think what she loves best is she got all her friends with her and she’s learning the good techniques. “

Dr. Elizabeth David with Orlando Health said they’re not just learning how much fun swimming is or how to backstroke, freestyle, or breaststroke. They’re learning how to save themselves.

“The most important skills for children are just to know what to do if they fall in,” she said.

“a lot of these classes are going to teach them how to roll over and float, how to make it to the side of the pool, and the stairs of the pool. they can also learn what to grab on to and what they shouldn’t grab on to, to try and save themselves from drowning.:”

At the end of the six-week program, the kids get to take home a shiny medal, some awesome swag and their valuable life-saving skills.

“I think this program is perfect for kindergarteners and first graders as they start off on their life and their love of the water,” said McKenna.

Cady Way Pool provides complimentary courses for Winter Park residents and discounted courses for non-residents.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group