Boil water notice issued for all Bunnell residents

BUNNELL, Fla. — If you live in Bunnell, you’ll want to boil your tap water before you use it.

City officials said on Monday night, there was a power surge that temporarily shut down the water treatment plant and interrupted service to the entire city.

While water service and pressure have since been restored, Bunnell’s utility department has issued a precautionary boil water notice.

Residents are advised to boil tap water used for the following purposes:

Drinking

Cooking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes.

Officials said a rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

As an alternative, customers can also use bottled water for the above needs.

City of Bunnell said the precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until water testing demonstrates that the water is free of bacteria.

Officials said they will update residents once they receive confirmation that the water supply is safe for consumption.

