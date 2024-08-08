Boil water notice issued for some Brevard County residents

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in the Mims area of Brevard County may need to boil their tap water before using it.

Utilities officials said Thursday that a water main break prompted them to issue a precautionary boil water notice.

The broken line happened near Mitchell Avenue and Ricard Street.

The notice affects residents living in the following areas:

2300-2500 blocks of:

Harry T Moore Avenue

Cherry Street

Tayler Street

Carver Street

Davis Street

Correll Circle

2300-2290 blocks of:

Railroad Avenue

Davis Street

Jefferson Street

Ricard Street

Main Street

2560- 3016 blocks of:

Mitchell Avenue

It also includes customers in the Willow Lakes Subdivision.

Impacted customers should first boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

As an alternative to tap water, customers may instead use bottled water.

Officials said the precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until tests show the water is safe to drink; affected customers will be updated at that time.

For further information, contact Brevard County Utility Services Department at 321-633-2091.

