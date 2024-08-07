Local

Breeze Airways is adding new service from Orlando to these 7 US cities

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Breeze Airways to offer new routes from Orlando International Airport FILE IMAGE: Breeze Airways plane

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you frequent parts of the Northeast and Midwest, Breeze Airways has some news that might interest you.

The self-deemed “premium leisure low-cost” airline said it will add 6 new nonstop routes beginning this fall from Orlando International Airport.

The flights will be available two days each week.

Destinations, days, and start dates include:

  • Lansing, Michigan (LAN); Wednesdays & Saturdays - Starts Oct. 2
  • Bangor, Maine (BGR); Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Oct. 3
  • Lancaster, Pennsylvania (LNS); Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Oct. 8
  • Erie, Pennsylvania (ERI); Wednesdays & Saturdays - Starts Nov. 6
  • South Bend, Indiana (SBN); Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Nov. 7
  • Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM); Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Feb. 13

Breeze said it will be adding one other new route from Orlando International (MCO).

A flight to Newark Liberty International Airport will include one stop but passengers won’t have to change planes.

Details are as follows:

  • New York-Newark, New Jersey (EWR); Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Nov. 14

For more details about routes and fares, click here.

