Breeze Airways is adding new service from Orlando to these 7 US cities

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you frequent parts of the Northeast and Midwest, Breeze Airways has some news that might interest you.

The self-deemed “premium leisure low-cost” airline said it will add 6 new nonstop routes beginning this fall from Orlando International Airport.

The flights will be available two days each week.

Destinations, days, and start dates include:

Lansing, Michigan (LAN) ; Wednesdays & Saturdays - Starts Oct. 2

; Wednesdays & Saturdays - Starts Oct. 2 Bangor, Maine (BGR) ; Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Oct. 3

; Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Oct. 3 Lancaster, Pennsylvania (LNS) ; Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Oct. 8

; Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Oct. 8 Erie, Pennsylvania (ERI) ; Wednesdays & Saturdays - Starts Nov. 6

; Wednesdays & Saturdays - Starts Nov. 6 South Bend, Indiana (SBN) ; Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Nov. 7

; Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Nov. 7 Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM); Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Feb. 13

Breeze said it will be adding one other new route from Orlando International (MCO).

A flight to Newark Liberty International Airport will include one stop but passengers won’t have to change planes.

Details are as follows:

New York-Newark, New Jersey (EWR); Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Nov. 14

