Breeze Airways is adding new service from Orlando to these 7 US cities

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you frequent parts of the Northeast and Midwest, Breeze Airways has some news that might interest you.
The self-deemed “premium leisure low-cost” airline said it will add 6 new nonstop routes beginning this fall from Orlando International Airport.
The flights will be available two days each week.
Destinations, days, and start dates include:
- Lansing, Michigan (LAN); Wednesdays & Saturdays - Starts Oct. 2
- Bangor, Maine (BGR); Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Oct. 3
- Lancaster, Pennsylvania (LNS); Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Oct. 8
- Erie, Pennsylvania (ERI); Wednesdays & Saturdays - Starts Nov. 6
- South Bend, Indiana (SBN); Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Nov. 7
- Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM); Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Feb. 13
Breeze said it will be adding one other new route from Orlando International (MCO).
A flight to Newark Liberty International Airport will include one stop but passengers won’t have to change planes.
Details are as follows:
- New York-Newark, New Jersey (EWR); Thursdays & Sundays - Starts Nov. 14
For more details about routes and fares, click here.
