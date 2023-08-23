Bomb squad assisting investigation at Flagler County home

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies said the bomb squad is helping them with an investigation at a home Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said they located suspected munitions in the home on Blare Drive and the bomb squad was responding to help with the investigation.

Deputies said they evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.

