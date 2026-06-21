Drier start to the week before storm chances rise again

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a warm and somewhat unsettled Father’s Day, but drier conditions are ahead to start the work week.

The scattered storms this evening will slowly fade away, with variable clouds overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, June 21, 2026 (WFTV)

Lower coverage of rain and storms is anticipated for Monday. More widely scattered activity will develop during the PM hours, with warmer highs in the mid-90s.

Even drier air pushes in for Tuesday, with just isolated PM storms anticipated. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid- to upper 90s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, June 21, 2026 (WFTV)

The moisture quickly returns midweek, with higher chances of rain and storms. Expect decent rain coverage on both Wednesday and Thursday, with temps in the mid-90s.

The scattered storm threat continues to close out the week on Friday, with temps holding in the mid 90s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, June 21, 2026 (WFTV)

Another round of slightly drier air may push into the area next weekend, reducing rain chances across the region.

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