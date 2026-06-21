Marine Safety Advisory issued for Thousand Islands in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The Cocoa Beach Police Department has issued a Marine Safety Advisory for the Thousand Islands area, kindly informing mariners about ongoing dredging activities that may affect the navigable waterways behind Cocoa Beach High School and the local golf course.

Thousand Islands Ongoing dredging activities in the Thousand Islands area may affect waterways. Exercise caution when using personal watercraft and small vessels. (Brevard County Government/Brevard County Government)

Police state that the Thousand Islands are still open for recreational activities.

They advise mariners to slow down in the area, obey any posted signs, and exercise extra caution when operating personal watercraft, kayaks, paddleboards, and small vessels.

As these activities proceed, conditions will keep evolving, requiring all recreational users to exercise increased caution.

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