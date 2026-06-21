Fire tears through vacant home under renovation in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A house being renovated in Volusia County unfortunately caught fire, and the flames rapidly spread across the roof. Thankfully, several firefighting teams responded quickly to handle the situation.

The incident occurred while the home was vacant and involved coordinated efforts from the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association and nearby fire departments.

The fire crews confirmed that no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group