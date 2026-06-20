Fatal crash reported on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

According to FHP, a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on I-4 approaching mile Marker 128 in the center lane.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the roadway onto the right shoulder, colliding with a ditch and striking a fence. This caused the vehicle to roll multiple times before coming to rest on its left side.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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