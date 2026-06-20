Delta Air Lines expands Orlando to Austin service with third daily flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Delta Air Lines is adding a third daily flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Austin, Texas, starting Oct. 6. The airline has also introduced a new route to Cancun.

This expansion gives Central Floridians a new direct flight option to the city proudly known as the “Live Music Capital of the World.”

Delta Air Lines’ expanded offerings include an additional flight and increased Austin-Orlando (MCO) service to twice daily during peak winter travel, offering more choices for Central Florida travelers.

The increased service between Austin and Orlando (MCO) will offer Austin customers both morning and afternoon flight options.

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