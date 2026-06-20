Eatonville’s Juneteenth festivities highlight history and STEAM education

EATONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend, the Town of Eatonville celebrated Juneteenth with a warm celebration at its library. The event beautifully highlighted the connection from ‘past to present’ through engaging STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) activities, creating an inspiring and heartfelt experience for all who attended.

The town’s library was beautifully transformed for the celebration, creating a welcoming space where young attendees could enjoy fun and educational activities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

The events are set to wrap up at 7 p.m. today.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom, symbolizing the end of slavery in the U.S. Eatonville is notable as the first all-Black municipality in the country.

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