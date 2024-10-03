Boys, 11 & 15, accused of making separate school threats in Volusia and Brevard counties

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is promising to lock up anyone who threatens to harm kids, teachers, or schools.

It comes after he announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday.

Ivey said his office got a tip from the FBI about a threatening comment made on TikTok.

Investigators said they then tracked the threat to the boy.

The sheriff said the teen suspect claimed a friend encouraged him to write that comment.

“I don’t care who you are, how old you are, or even where you are, if you threaten to harm our children, our teachers, or our schools, I promise you we will find you and lock you up!!,” Ivey posted on Facebook.

Meantime, deputies in Volusia County on Wednesday announced the arrest of an 11-year-old boy who allegedly made a school threat.

They say he sent a hoax tip threatening to shoot up Silver Sands Middle School.

Deputies said the boyfriend of that child’s mother was also arrested.

According to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, he obstructed law enforcement officers when they showed up to investigate.

