Woman accused of killing boyfriend in game of hide-and-seek takes the stand

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of killing her boyfriend by zipping him up in a suitcase was in court today, just five days before her trial is set to begin.

During a motion hearing on Wednesday, Sarah Boone took the stand and talked about her interactions with investigators.

Boone is accused of killing Jorge Torres in 2020 during a game of hide-and-seek.

During her testimony, her attorney tried to paint a picture of possible coercion.

Her legal team hounded both the lead homicide investigator and Boone herself with questions regarding what happened right before Boone sat down with detectives for two hours.

Investigators interviewed Boone twice after she called 911 and before she was arrested. Those interviews are key pieces of evidence in the prosecutor’s case.

According to detectives, Boone told them Torres’ death inside a suitcase was an accident that happened during a drunken game of hide-and-seek.

However, Boone’s legal team said they plan to present a battered spouse syndrome defense.

On Wednesday, her legal team asked a judge to throw out that interview and not allow it into trial next week, arguing that the lead homicide detective did not properly read her Miranda rights.

According to Boone’s attorney, the events leading up to the detective’s questioning were coercive and stated that his actions were confusing and deceptive.

Prosecutors told the judge that they believe Boone’s statements are biased and said they are different than what she told law enforcement.

