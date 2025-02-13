Local

BREAKING: New York double homicide suspect captured in Volusia County

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Scott Mitchell, the man who is the main suspect in a state-wide manhunt, has been found.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

He was found in Volusia County at a McDonalds near Tamoka Farms Road and US-92.

Check Out The Body Cam Footage Below





OLD STORY:

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has put out information, including a reward for the double-murder suspect, who is believed to be in Central Florida.

The VCSO has teamed up with the Binghamton Police Department to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to Scott Mitchell’s arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY: Manhunt continues for New York double-murder suspect who could be in Central Florida

VCSO has reported that Mitchell was reported to be seen Tuesday morning on Hontoon Road, in the DeLand area.

Deputies still advise to remain cautious as Mitchell is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see him or have any other information, please call 911 or email Det. Bacon (ZBacon@volusiasheriff.gov) or Det. Ferrari (JFerrari@volusiasheriff.gov)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read