BREAKING: New York double homicide suspect captured in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Scott Mitchell, the man who is the main suspect in a state-wide manhunt, has been found.

He was found in Volusia County at a McDonalds near Tamoka Farms Road and US-92.

Check Out The Body Cam Footage Below





ARREST VIDEO: Fugitive New York double murder suspect Scott Mitchell is taken into custody at 1:25 p.m. today outside McDonald's at International Speedway Boulevard and Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona Beach. pic.twitter.com/ehZa8NaFC7 — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 12, 2025













OLD STORY:

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has put out information, including a reward for the double-murder suspect, who is believed to be in Central Florida.

The VCSO has teamed up with the Binghamton Police Department to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to Scott Mitchell’s arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY: Manhunt continues for New York double-murder suspect who could be in Central Florida

VCSO has reported that Mitchell was reported to be seen Tuesday morning on Hontoon Road, in the DeLand area.

Deputies still advise to remain cautious as Mitchell is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see him or have any other information, please call 911 or email Det. Bacon (ZBacon@volusiasheriff.gov) or Det. Ferrari (JFerrari@volusiasheriff.gov)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group