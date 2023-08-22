Breeze Airways offering 30% off flights from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to escape the Florida heat this fall, Breeze Airways is offering you a discount to do so.

The low-cost carrier is offering 30% off flights from Orlando to 11 destinations across the country between Sept. 5 and Dec. 19. Airline officials said it’s the first time the airline is offering a “percent off” promotion.

To get the discount, you just have to enter the code YOUDOYOU at checkout here or on the Breeze Airways app.

The promo is available on non-stop flights to Akron-Canton, OH; Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR; Charleston, SC; Charleston, WV; Huntsville, AL; New Orleans, LA; Orange County-Santa Ana, CA; Portland, ME; Providence, RI; and Tulsa, OK; and one-stop/no change of plane “BreezeThru” service to Provo-Salt Lake City, UT.

The promotion runs through Aug. 24.

