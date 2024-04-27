Breezy and warm weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience a warm and breezy Saturday.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the inland will be in the low 80s and 70s at the beaches.

The breezy conditions will bring the possibility of a few onshore showers and rough surf at the coastline.

Tonight will remain breezy with the lows in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday will have similar weather: mostly dry and breezy, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Weather 04/27/24

