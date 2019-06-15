Brevard commissioner's Facebook comments about anti-Trump protesters, abortion spark controversy

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County commissioner sparked a bit of outrage online after a post on Facebook against people protesting President Donald Trump.
Bryan Lober's first comment was in response to a post about President Trump's visit to Orlando on June 18.
Related Headlines
Someone posted, "Words of wisdom to the protesters, beware of Dodge Chargers." Lober wrote in response, "I wouldn't recommend using a snow plow - it might look intentional."
Lober said he was referring to when a snowplow driver reportedly intentionally splashed anti-Trump protesters with snow, not when a protestor was run over and killed by a Dodge Charger during a Charlottesville white supremicst rally in 2017.
Lober's second comment was aimed at Brevard Democratic Chair Stacey Patel, saying that while he's not a big abortion proponent, he would "look the other way" in Patel's case.
Lober is unapologetic for both comments, claiming he and Patel are political rivals.
Patel told Channel 9 in a statement in response:
I'm saddened that our national politics has normalized such discourse, and I truly hope that our neighbors, regardless of party, won't stand silent while such poison seeps into our community.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}