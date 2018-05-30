0 Brevard County attorney accused of taking off with clients' money

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The state has suspended the law license of a Brevard County attorney accused of taking off with clients' money and never telling them he closed his business.

Those clients said they paid thousands of dollars for help with immigration issues that were never completed.

The attorney was evicted from the space he used to lease there.

The property owner said he stopped showing up and stopped paying rent, so he was evicted in December.

Florida Bar records said Rolando Rodriguez used to have a law practice at the building.

The state has now suspended his license after accusations that he caused "great public harm by closing his office without notice, abandoning his clients' legal matters."

Between June 2017 and April 2018, six separate clients filed complaints against Rodriguez to the Florida Bar.

"I sent emails. I called him," said one of Rodriguez's former clients. He asked to not be identified.

Records said he went to Rodriguez for help getting a green card and a work permit. The former client said he overpaid Rodriguez $700 for services Rodriguez never completed.

When he tried to get his money back, he couldn't reach him by phone, email or in-person.

"You paid him, and you think he's going to come through for you, and you've got other people depending on you," the man said. "It's just wrong -- (the) wrong way to do business."

Records said clients paid Rodriguez thousands for services that weren't fulfilled.

In one case, a client said Rodgriez lied about filing the proper paper work related to his student visa. That former client said Rodriguez's actions put him "in danger of being deported."

"I've learned that now I have to do my homework," the former client said.

Records said Rodriguez's paralegal said he owes her about four weeks' of pay.

No one answered the door at Rodriguez's possible address.

