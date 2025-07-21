Brevard County Commissioners to vote on firefighter contract with significant pay raises

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Commissioners are set to vote on a new contract for firefighters this Tuesday, which could bring significant pay raises for the county’s emergency personnel.

The proposed contract includes a 21% salary increase for firefighter EMTs, over 18% for paramedics, and a 26% raise for inspectors. If approved, the contract would also provide retroactive pay dating back to October 2024.

Michael Bramson, President of Brevard County Professional Firefighters Local 2969, highlighted the challenges faced by the department, noting, ‘During the last two years, we’ve lost significant people. At one point, we had over 100 vacancies.’

Bramson acknowledged that while the contract is a step forward, mandatory overtime will still be required. ‘There’s still going to need to be supportive care, directional changes, and funding sources to the fire department to make sure this contract is meeting its needs,’ he added.

The outcome of the vote will determine if the proposed changes will help address the staffing shortages and improve conditions for Brevard County firefighters.

