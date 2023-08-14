Brevard County deputies identify man killed in shooting at Sharpes home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office have identified a man killed in a shooting Friday night in he Sharpes area.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The investigation began just before 10 p.m. Friday when deputies were called to a home on Burgess Ave. near unincorporated Cocoa reporting that a man had been shot.

READ: Man killed, suspect charged after Sunday morning shooting in Bithlo

They arrived to find one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and later died there.

See a map of the area below:

The victim was identified by the sheriff’s office Monday as 58-year-old Franklin Orwig Sr. of Cocoa.

READ: Sheriff: Suspect in armed carjacking at Daytona Beach gas station arrested after brief standoff

Investigators say they’re in the process of conducting interviews and examining the evidence to help paint a picture of what took place before the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it.

So far, deputies say the investigation indicates that the victim and the shooter are both known to each other and there’s no risk to the general public stemming from the incident. However, no arrests have been made.

READ: Police identify teen found shot to death behind Ocoee apartments

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Agent Vince Bustillo at 321-633-8413 or contact Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group