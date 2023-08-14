Man killed, suspect charged after Sunday morning shooting in Bithlo

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and another has been charged with murder after a shooting in East Orange County early Sunday morning.

Orange County Deputies responded to 12th Ave. in Bithlo just south of E. Colonial Drive Sunday for reports of a shooting shortly before 5 a.m.

See a map of the area below:

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died there.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Nathan Johnson.

Orange County investigators identified the shooting suspect as 37-year-old Justin Kyle Mullins. He was booked into the Orange County jail Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm and remains there with no bond set.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any additional details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or how they developed Mullins as the suspect.

