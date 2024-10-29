BJ’s Wholesale Club to anchor shopping center renovation in Seminole County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A prominent shopping center is getting a complete makeover and a big new tenant.

New York-based RD Management LLC bought the Casselberry Exchange at 5803 S. U.S. Highway 17-92 from Apollo Global Real Estate for $13 million in a deal that closed Oct. 16, according to Seminole County records.

On the same day, RD Management sold a portion of the 15.7-acre parcel to BJ’s Wholesale Inc. for $10 million.

