‘Monsters Unchained’: Universal unleashes first look at terrifying monsters for new attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s alive!

Universal Orlando is giving guests their first look at the animated monsters in what will be its most terrifying attraction yet – “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.”

The new attraction at Dark Universe will unleash more than a dozen legendary monsters, including, Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Wolf Man and more.

Using some of the most advanced, life-like robotic technology created, the groundbreaking ride will feature 14 of the most ambitious and life-like animated figures ever created – each one depicting one of the legendary monsters that will prey upon guests.

According to a news release: “’Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment’ will take guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein – the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein – conducts her twisted and misguided experiments.

In a vein display of her genius, she invites guests to witness a demonstration of her ability to control monsters – but her plans go awry when a horde of enraged monsters are unleashed.

Guests then embark on a terrifying ride through the darkness as they try to evade Dracula, the Wolf Man, the Creature from the Black Lagoon and more.”

Those not ready to brave the creatures of the night can still meet, greet, and take photos with legendary Monsters and characters as they explore Dark Universe - including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s monster and the alluring Bride of Frankenstein.

Guests will also encounter other unusual inhabitants roaming the eerie village, including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s assistant, Ygor, the Invisible Man, an eccentric monster hunter, and a talented musician who regales guests with songs and tales.

“Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment” attraction at Dark Universe is one of the five immersive worlds coming to Universal Epic Universe in 2025 and will open on May 22.

