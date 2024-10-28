Adoption fees waived at 6th annual OCAS Furry Fall Festival

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees as they celebrate the live of former OCAS Officer Joey Campo.

To get into the Halloween spirit, OCAS is holding its sixth annual “Furry Fall Festival” on Wednesday, Oct 30.

“Those of who had the opportunity to work with Joey always remember his love of Halloween,” said Diane Summers, Division Manager of Orange County Animal Services. “Over the years the event has grown substantially, but he remains at the heart of it.”

The event will feature food vendors, music, and Halloween themed entertainment.

All adoption fees will be waived for the available pets.

“Year after year, our staff decorates and wears impressive costumes,” said Summers. “I want to invite everyone to the shelter on this day, and to consider adoption; we have hundreds of amazing pets here that each deserve a new home.”

