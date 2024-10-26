ORLANDO, Fla. — The winners are in and ready to fly to new heights.

On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced 12 finalists and two grand prize winners for the 2024 Florida Space Art Contest.

Earlier this year, Nuñez kicked off the Third Annual 2024 Florida Space Art Contest and encouraged all students in grades K-5 across Florida to participate in the contest.

The theme of this year’s contest was Suit Up! Florida’s Space Suit of the Future and received 2,600 submissions from students across The Sunshine State.

“Since the creation of the contest, we have received nearly 6,600 submissions, with a record-breaking number of submissions this year alone. I want to thank all the students who participated, and I look forward to recognizing the finalists,” Nunez said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Winners of 3rd Annual Florida Space Art Contest announced Winners of 3rd Annual Florida Space Art Contest announced - Paris McTaw, kindergarten student at Wauchula Elementary School

“Seeing the creativity and imagination displayed by these young artists in designing Florida’s future spacesuits is truly inspiring,” said Rob Long, President and CEO of Space Florida. “Their artwork not only reflects their fascination with space but also highlights the bright future of space exploration. Congratulations to all the talented winners.”

Read: Dolphins continue to die in Indian River Lagoon, report says

Submissions were broken down into two categories: K-2 and 3-5 and six art pieces from each group were selected as finalists.

Finalists will win two tickets to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Two lucky grand prize winners, one selected from each group, will have their artwork launched into space on an upcoming mission.

Read: Central Florida forest pick among top travel destination in the world by National Geographic

“Congratulations to this year’s winners and finalists for the Space Art Contest,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Florida is the Space capital of the nation, and it is important for students to learn our state’s rich history in space exploration.”

This year’s winner’s were Gabriel Angeli, a second grade student at Lowry Elementary School and Natalie Kimtia, a fourth grade student at Christ’s Church Academy.

To find out more info on the Florida Space Art Contest, CLICK HERE.

Winner’s Drawings:

Winners of 3rd Annual Florida Space Art Contest announced Winners of 3rd Annual Florida Space Art Contest announced - Winner's Drawings

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group