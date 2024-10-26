Central Florida forest pick among top travel destination in the world by National Geographic

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Marion County have something new they can brag about.

The Ocala National Forest is officially on National Geographic’s “Best of The World 2025″ travel list.

The brand’s annual list of 25 inspiring places helps travelers get a jump start on planning for the year ahead.

The Ocala National Forest has more than 600 lakes, rivers and springs.

They also have several campsites and trails for hiking.

