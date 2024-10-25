ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Meteorologists continue to monitor the potential for a new tropical development next week.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

The weekend and early part of next week looks quiet, with no major activity expected for the next 7 days.

As we move into the latter part of next week, attention will turn to the northwestern Caribbean.

Could a new tropical development form late next week? Could a new tropical development form late next week?

Read: Feds: U.S. Postal worker arrested for throwing away mail, including an election ballot

Some computer models continue to indicate development in this area, possibly lifting it northward or northeastward.

Not all models are on board with development, and there remains high uncertainty at this time.

Read: 2 Kissimmee Police officers have been relieved of duty following WFTV report

It is also too early to discuss intensity and movement of a possible complex, and what impacts, if any, Florida could face.

Stay with Channel 9 this weekend for the latest on the tropics.

Read: Victim calls 911 ordering a pizza to alert police to sexual assault

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group