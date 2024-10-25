Victim calls 911 ordering a pizza to alert police to sexual assault

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman dials 911 attempting to order a pizza to alert law enforcement that she is in danger.

Dialing 911 and ordering pizza has become a sign of someone in distress.

On Oct 19, around 3:45 a.m., Volusia County deputies responded to a suspicious incident call on East 5th Avenue in Pierson after the victim dialed 911 attempting to order a pizza.

Deputies searched the ferneries and located the victim and suspect at the south end of the ferneries after hearing music coming from that area.

When deputies arrived, they saw the male suspect, later identified as Luis Hernandez-Moncayo on top of the victim on the ground and “immediately secured” Hernandez-Moncayo, separating him from the victim.

According to a police report, the victim told deputies that Hernandez-Moncayo sexually assaulted her.

The victim told deputies that she and Hernandez-Moncayo are friends, and that she agreed to have drinks with him.

The two arrived at the ferneries and were drinking alcohol, and at some point during the night, Hernandez-Moncayo consumed cocaine which changed his behavior, and began to act very differently, the victim stated to deputies.

Because of the way Hernandez-Moncayo was acting, the victim felt like he was going to do something wrong and dialed 911, acting like she was ordering a pizza in order to keep Hernandez-Moncayo from thinking she was calling the police, the report stated.

According to the report, Hernandez-Moncayo grabbed the victim by her arms, threw her down onto the ground and attempted to sexually assault her three times.

The victim told deputies that he chocked her out twice during the assault.

Deputies said that after reviewing the body cam footage of the incident, you can hear the victim telling the suspect to “get off.”

Hernandez-Moncayo told deputies that the sex was consensual and the claimed that the victim asked him for money for it.

Hernandez-Moncayo was arrested, taken to the Volusia County jail and is being charged with battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and attempted sexual battery.

