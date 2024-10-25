Flagler County man accused of threatening stormwater crew with machete

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said a man was arrested after he made violent threats while armed with a machete.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Officials said Miguel Rodriguez, 43, threatened a stormwater inspection and maintenance crew because he was upset that they temporarily blocked the road.

Rodriguez claimed the crew didn’t have any signs posted, but deputies noticed there were signs about workers along the roadway.

Read: Orlando woman sues AI chatbot company after son’s death

“This man threatened several workers with a machete because he was inconvenienced,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “This guy became unhinged when he got out and confronted the workers just doing their jobs. If he had waited patiently, he would not have visited the Green Roof Inn. Take a deep and be patient. That’s better than getting arrested because you couldn’t control your anger.”

Rodriguez was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group