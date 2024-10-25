ORLANDO, Fla. — A United States Mailman is accused of tossing away more than 1,000 pieces of mail, including 400 pieces of pollical mail and one election ballot, according to newly filed court documents.

On Friday, federal authorities arrested Ottis McCoy for stealing United State mail and dumping it in the woods instead of delivering it to his assigned route in Orlando.

According to court documents, a co-worker told McCoy’s manager that he had returned from his route earlier than expected despite leaving with a “very large quantity of mail.”

Read: Victim calls 911 ordering a pizza to alert police to sexual assault

The manager checked McCoy’s vehicle’s GPS and learned that he had deviated from his route to a wooded lot where the co-worker found several pieces of mail scattered around.

A Postal Inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service began an investigation into the incident and obtained surveillance video from a nearby resident that purportedly shows McCoy arriving at the wooded lot in his Postal van, the documents stated.

Read: 2 Kissimmee Police officers have been relieved of duty following WFTV report

Stills from the surveillance video included in the criminal complaint show a man standing near the van appearing to throw mail into the trees and bushes.

Feds: U.S. Postal worker arrested for throwing away mail, including an election ballot Feds: U.S. Postal worker arrested for throwing away mail, including an election ballot

Other pictures in the complaint show pieces of mail littered in bushes, trees, and across the ground as well as in one of the pictures, you can see what appears to resemble a Florida absentee mail-in ballot lies beneath a bush.

Feds: U.S. Postal worker arrested for throwing away mail, including an election ballot Feds: U.S. Postal worker arrested for throwing away mail, including an election ballot

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group