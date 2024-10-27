‘Urban Ember’ art piece lights up downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando has a new experience that helps visitors and residents have a good time.

The Creative City Project and Red Tape Orlando unveiled “Urban Ember,” a public art installation in downtown Orlando, this month.

This is part of the DTOLive initiative, presented by the city’s Downtown Development Board, United Arts of Central Florida and the Downtown Arts District.

People looking for a good photo opportunity can visit this outdoor seating sculpture on South Orange Avenue.

“Urban Ember” is made of birch wood, Plexiglass, and geometric shapes. At night, LED lighting illuminates the space.

It will be on display through Dec. 10, 2024.

DTOLive started the project to reimagine arts and culture experiences in downtown Orlando in April 2024.

This is the third DTOLive project, following “No Place Like Home” and “Big City Birds.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group