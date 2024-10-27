SeaWorld Orlando unveils new holiday event

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando announced a new event for the upcoming holiday season, Coasters After Dark Christmas Edition.

SeaWorld Orlando is offering an exclusive nighttime holiday event on select nights from Nov. 8 through Dec.

Coasters After Dark is a separate ticket event, and tickets start at $49.99.

Theme park officials said guests will have the chance to experience their favorite roller coasters and attractions decorated with Christmas lights.

Officials said the event will feature a limited capacity to ensure shorter wait times and a more enjoyable experience.

The news release said select food and beverage locations will also be open.

