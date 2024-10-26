Local

Looking to vote early? Here’s where you can go

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting continues across Central Florida and the U.S.

Some of the early voting numbers are setting records.

More than 30 million people have voted across the country ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

Nearly 2.8 million people are registered to vote in Florida.

The latest numbers from the state division of elections show that 1.2 million Republicans and 1 million Democrats have voted either in person or by mail in Florida.

Here’s where you can find out more about early voting based on where you live:

Brevard County

Flagler County

Lake County

Marion County

Orange County

Osceola County

Seminole County

Sumter County

Volusia County

