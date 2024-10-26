Looking to vote early? Here’s where you can go

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting continues across Central Florida and the U.S.

Some of the early voting numbers are setting records.

More than 30 million people have voted across the country ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

Read: If someone votes by mail, then dies before Election Day, does their ballot still count?

Nearly 2.8 million people are registered to vote in Florida.

The latest numbers from the state division of elections show that 1.2 million Republicans and 1 million Democrats have voted either in person or by mail in Florida.

Read: Feds: U.S. Postal worker arrested for throwing away mail, including an election ballot

Here’s where you can find out more about early voting based on where you live:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group