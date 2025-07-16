Brevard County emergency departments face surge in patient volumes after Rockledge Hospital closure

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency departments in Brevard County are experiencing significant increases in patient volumes following the closure of Rockledge Hospital in April.

Local hospitals, including Cape Canaveral and Vieira, have reported a 20% to 25% increase in emergency department visits since the closure. Parrish Medical Center in Titusville has also seen an 8% rise in emergency room visits.

Health First has accelerated plans for new freestanding emergency rooms in response to the increased demand.

The closure of Rockledge Hospital has led to a surge in patients needing hospital beds, prompting local emergency departments to add staff and beds to accommodate the influx.

Orlando Health plans to invest over $750 million in new facilities, including a new hospital and freestanding emergency departments, to better serve the community.

Parrish Medical Center is working to expedite the treatment of less acute patients to free up beds for life-threatening emergencies.

With plans for new emergency facilities underway, Brevard County aims to improve healthcare access and manage the increased patient volumes effectively.

